Arch will not be lit up during September due to migrating birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The National Park Service announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night throughout the month of September 2023 to protect birds migrating south for the winter.

According to the National Park Service, 40 percent of the nation’s migratory waterfowl use the Mississippi River corridor during their spring and fall migration. The National Park Service began turning the Arch’s exterior lights off to protect migrating birds in 2002.

The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1, 2023, and the monument will be lit nightly thereafter.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.