Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 2, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Patrick Lane

Stephanie Sonneborns

Brody Behrens

Ron Wingerter

Lynn Garrett

Georgia Klocke

Roger Pezley

Dale Little

Rick Lutener

Penny Garner

Steve Ruths

Sarah Flowers

Brian Muegge

Nancy Clues

George & Barb Harper

Robby & Lacey

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

September 1 birthdays and anniversaries

Updated: 40 minutes ago
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

September 2 birthdays and anniversaries

Updated: 42 minutes ago
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: Sep. 1, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Sep. 1, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 1, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 31, 2023

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 31, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 31 2023

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 30, 2023

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 30, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 30, 2023

Updated: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 29, 2023

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 29, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 29, 2023

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.