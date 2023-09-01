Former C-SC tackle Rupcich joins Titans’ practice squad

QUINCY (WGEM) - Andrew Rupcich is set for another year in Music City.

Rupcich, the former Culver-Stockton College offensive tackle, was added to the Tennessee Titans practice squad on Wednesday for the second straight season.

On Tuesday, Rupcich was placed on waivers as Tennessee got down to the mandatory 53-man regular-season roster. Then on Wednesday, Rupcich was one of 16 players signed to the team’s practice squad.

“Obviously the goal is always to be on the 53-man roster but being able to stay here in Nashville with this team and group of guys is still an amazing opportunity that I get to have,” Rupcich said Wednesday afternoon.

Rupcich saw plenty of action during the preseason and felt he progressed as an NFL player.

“The preseason started off slow and I gave up too many pressures my first game,” Rupcich said as Tennessee prepares for its Sept. 10 opener at New Orleans. “But I think my last two games I played much better putting me in position to have an opportunity to make the team or at least the practice squad.

“Overall from last preseason to this preseason, I feel like I performed much better and saw a lot of improvement.”

Rupcich said once again this year his role as a member of the practice squad is scout teamwork and learning all five positions on the offensive line.

“My role is the same as it was last year and that’s to prepare like you’re a starter while also getting the defense ready to play,” Rupcich said.

“It’s also continuing to develop my ability to play all five positions on the offensive line.”

Rupcich, 24, a three-time NAIA All-American at C-SC, signed a free-agent contract in May 2022 to be a member of the Tennessee’s practice squad.

He was not on the Titans’ active roster in 2022 for any of their 17 games during a disappointing 7-10 season that ended with seven straight losses.

However, in January, Rupcich was one of eight players the Titans signed to reserves/futures contracts and then reported to training camp in late July.

Dolphins’ Thompson can move into backup quarterback role

The lingering durability questions surrounding Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make it critical that the team has a competent backup.

In the offseason, the Dolphins gave $4.5 million guaranteed to veteran Mike White, making him the presumed No. 2.

But with White now in the concussion protocol and with second-year player Skylar Thompson -- the son of former Palmyra, Mo., basketball coach Brad Thompson -- looking pretty good against the Houston Texans in the team’s final preseason game last Saturday, it’s fair to wonder if Thompson might jump ahead of White.

White has the second spot on the unofficial preseason depth chart heading into the team’s opener on Sept. 10 at San Diego.

But Thompson, who helped the Dolphins make things interesting in the playoffs despite a loss at Buffalo, looked good in Houston, completing 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s final preseason game.

“Now I feel like I’m getting better at being able to understand why we’re motioning, why we’re doing the things that we’re doing to kind of give me indicators of what the defense is doing,” Thompson told The Palm Beach Post after the game.

“It just allows my process pre-snap to have an idea of what’s going to play out after the snap. That’s the most important thing as a quarterback is to have a plan and being able to predict what you think the defense is doing but also being able to react.”

For the preseason, Thompson completed 42 of 60 passes (64.5 percent) for 396 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Dolphins will keep all three QBs on the 53-man roster, just as they kept three in 2022, when Teddy Bridgewater was the backup.

Thompson’s rookie season was anything but normal for a seventh-round draft choice (No. 247) because of the injuries Miami suffered at quarterback.

He was expected to be a developmental prospect for the Dolphins. Injuries to starter Tagovailoa and Bridgewater led Thompson to being thrown into the proverbial fire.

During his rookie season, Thompson played in seven regular season games with three starts. He also started Miami’s lone playoff game.

For the season, he completed 60 of 105 passes (57 percent) for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Thompson’s performance during the 2022 preseason earned him a spot as Miami’s No. 3 quarterback. He ranked first among qualifying quarterbacks in passer rating (138.5) and was named to the 53-man roster after final cuts.

He made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets after Bridgewater left the game with a concussion. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and an interception in the 40–17 loss.

A week later, Thompson was announced as the starter against the Minnesota Vikings after both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were dealing with concussions.

He sustained a thumb injury after completing 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards and was replaced by Bridgewater, who cleared concussion protocol and was active as the backup quarterback.

Thompson didn’t play again until Week 18 in the regular season finale against the New York Jets in Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol following Week 16 and Bridgewater suffered a dislocated finger on his throwing hand in Week 17.

He completed 20 passes on 31 attempts for 152 yards in an 11-6 victory for the Dolphins, clinching the team’s first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.

Tagovailoa was officially ruled out for the Dolphins’ Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, with coach Mike McDaniel telling the media that Thompson was in line to start his third career game.

Two days later, Thompson was confirmed to be Miami’s starter for the playoff game. The Dolphins entered the contest as 14-point underdogs but lost 34-31.

In that game, Thompson completed 18 of 45 passes for 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 40 percent completion rate, although Miami’s receivers had multiple dropped passes.

Saunders eyes new role on Saints’ defensive line

After serving as an understudy for the Kansas City Chiefs, former Western Illinois University defensive tackle Khalen Saunders cashed in big during free agency and is ready for a starring role.

Saunders, who signed a three-year, $14.5 million contract in March with the New Orlans Saints, is high on the potential of his new team’s defensive line.

“I’m the biggest guy on the defensive line, and I know I’m an athlete,” Saunders told neworleanssaints.com

“So, that just goes to show, all of our guys, we’ve got a bunch of dancing pandas in there. A lot of guys quick, nimble on their feet.”

Saunders, who was credited with one tackle and three assists during limited preseason action, is ready to play a much bigger pass-rushing role in New Orleans than he previously had in Kansas City.

“It’s amazing,” he said according to a report on the Saints website as New Orleans prepares to host Tennessee on Sept. 10 in the season opener.

“Obviously, you want to be able to help the team in ways that they want you to. But when you know your abilities – I wouldn’t say ‘frustrating,’ because I’ve always been a team-first guy and I’m always going to do whatever the team needs me to do in order to win a game – but definitely having those abilities and being able to actually showcase and use them more here is beneficial for me.”

The most recent campaign was Saunders’ best, as he played in 16 games for Kansas City and saw a career-high 39 percent snap share on defense (421 total). According to Pro Football Focus, Saunders had 15 pressures on the year after combining for 10 in the previous three seasons.

Drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Saunders played for the 2020 and 2023 Super Bowl champions with the Chiefs. The 2021 Chiefs also played in the Super Bowl but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the 2023 Super Bowl, Saunders recorded two tackles and a sack during the Chiefs 38-35 victory over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

In four years as a Chief after being drafted in the third round in 2019, Saunders played in 38 games and recorded 81 tackles (three for loss), 4.5 sacks and a pair of passes broken up. The veteran has 10 quarterback hits in his career, including eight that came in just this past season alone.

Saunders, who attended high school at Parkway Central in Chesterfield, Mo., received just one NCAA Div. I offer and that was from WIU. But he became a FCS All-American, recording 34.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 205 total tackles during his career.

Former QU tackle Wilson seeks another NFL opportunity

Former Quincy University tackle BJ Wilson was released by the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8 after battling back from a serious injury.

Since then he’s been back in his hometown of St. Louis working out, seeking another opportunity.

“I worked out with the Vikings, Packers and Falcons the week I was released,” Wilson said Wednesday.

“I’m currently working on getting more conditioning in and hoping to do a few more workouts for teams here soon.”

Wilson, 6-foot-6 and 337 pounds, became the first player in QU history to join an NFL franchise when he signed an undrafted free-agent contract on May 15.

Despite suffering a full tear of the Achilles tendon in his right foot during the Hawks’ second-to-last game in early November 2022, Wilson garnered a lot of NFL attention for an NCAA Div. II player despite the injury.

While Wilson hasn’t given up his hopes of playing in the NFL, there could be a secondary option not far away: The St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

“I’m still hoping for the NFL,” Wilson said. “But I would never be disappointed about playing for the hometown team!”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.