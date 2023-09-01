Gem City Kiwanis Club hosts Peanut Day fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) -If you stopped over at Nieman’s, Hardee’s on Broadway, or Farm & Home Supply on Friday, you might have seen a group of people in blue shirts and yellow vests collecting money.

The 40-year long tradition was Quincy Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis Peanut Day where volunteers collected bills and loose change from shoppers in exchange for a bag of peanuts.

The annual fundraiser’s chairman Fred Nothold said the purpose is to raise money for the children of Adams County.

“We have several fundraisers throughout the year,” Nothold said. “And we put those proceeds together and the organizations write grants. In the springtime we go through them and pass it out till the money runs out.”

Nothold said the club raises money for 24 Adams County organizations including Safe Kids, JWCC’s JDub Academy, and the Quincy Children’s Museum.

“Breakfast Kiwanis has been a long-standing supporter of the Quincy Art Center,” said Kiwanis’ director of enhancement and marketing Kelsey Deters. “Especially when it concerns our program for children.”

Deters said last year the club helped pay for supplies for Quincy Art Center’s START program.

“Which is a program that helps provide art education for students in grades K-3 in Illinois,” Deters said. “Visual art is not required for those grades in Illinois, so we try to fill that gap and make sure students are getting that engagement at a young age.”

Nothold said Peanut Day rakes in $4,000-6,000 per year.

He said the club may have to switch up their strategy soon.

“People don’t carry cash like they used to,” Nothold said.

Nothold said in total, the club raises about $30,000 to fund grants each year.

If you want to make a contribution, you can donate cash to Gem City Kiwanis Club P.O. box 178 62306.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.