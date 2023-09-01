QUINCY (WGEM) - Your Labor Day weekend forecast looks like it will be really pleasant for outdoor activities. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. In addition to that relative humidity will not be too uncomfortable even with the warmer temperatures.

Sunshine will be working full-time on your Holiday weekend (Brian inman)

High pressure is over the Midwest and that keeps us rain-free through the holiday weekend and into the first part of next week. That high-pressure system breaks down and pulls off to the east on Tuesday. Period beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. We may see a couple of rounds of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the region.

