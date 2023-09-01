Labor Day Weekend Forecast

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Your Labor Day weekend forecast looks like it will be really pleasant for outdoor activities. There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. In addition to that relative humidity will not be too uncomfortable even with the warmer temperatures.

Sunshine will be working full-time on your Holiday weekend
Sunshine will be working full-time on your Holiday weekend(Brian inman)

High pressure is over the Midwest and that keeps us rain-free through the holiday weekend and into the first part of next week. That high-pressure system breaks down and pulls off to the east on Tuesday. Period beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. We may see a couple of rounds of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the region.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.
Abandond home on North 24th Street catches fire
Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Gems baseball owners say the team has become too financially difficult to operate in the Quincy...
City willing to go to bat to keep Gems baseball in Quincy
Fort Madison's riverfront was filled with residents trying to catch a glimpse at a circus on...
Hundreds gather in Fort Madison to see Flotsam River Circus performance
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child

Latest News

Conditions across the entire Midwest this Labor Day weekend will be perfect for travelling!
Meteorological Fall and the Labor Day Travel Forecast
First Alert Weather Friday Morning
If you are doing anything fun to kick off your Labor Day weekend, like camping, conditions will...
Another beautiful day to enjoy before we heat up this weekend
Labor Day starts off with sunshine and ends with sunshine
Blue Sky