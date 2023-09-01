Meteorological Fall and the Labor Day Travel Forecast

By Kyle Eck
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - September 1st is the first day of Meteorological Fall, which lasts until November 30th. Meteorological seasons are defined by the Sun and the tilt of the Earth. However, astronomical seasons - or seasons as we know it - are defined by the calendar instead of the Earth’s juxtaposition to the Sun. Astronomical Fall begins on September 23rd in the Northern Hemisphere. Therefore, it is Meteorological Fall and Astronomical Summer for nearly the next 3 weeks. Once September 23rd arrives, it will be both Meteorological and Astronomical Fall.

Meteorological Fall lasts from September 1st through November 30th in the Northern Hemisphere.
Meteorological Fall lasts from September 1st through November 30th in the Northern Hemisphere.(Gray Stations With Max)

With that said, temperatures will return to more of a “summery” feel this Labor Day Weekend. With abundant sunshine in place through at least Labor Day, temperatures will be able to climb into the low 90s by Sunday. If you are doing any travelling across the Midwest for the holiday weekend, you will not need the umbrella, rather you will want to bring a pair of sunglasses, sunscreen, and the bottle of water.

Conditions across the entire Midwest this Labor Day weekend will be perfect for travelling!
Conditions across the entire Midwest this Labor Day weekend will be perfect for travelling!(Gray Stations With Max)

Dry and hot weather this weekend will make for the perfect opportunity to take one last dip into the pool before the cold season takes effect.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.
Abandond home on North 24th Street catches fire
Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Gems baseball owners say the team has become too financially difficult to operate in the Quincy...
City willing to go to bat to keep Gems baseball in Quincy
Fort Madison's riverfront was filled with residents trying to catch a glimpse at a circus on...
Hundreds gather in Fort Madison to see Flotsam River Circus performance
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child

Latest News

First Alert Weather Friday Morning
If you are doing anything fun to kick off your Labor Day weekend, like camping, conditions will...
Another beautiful day to enjoy before we heat up this weekend
Labor Day starts off with sunshine and ends with sunshine
Blue Sky
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning