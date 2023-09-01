New barbeque restaurant opens in Pittsfield

Tri-State residents have already shown support for the new restaurant and are keeping staff busy.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A new barbecue restaurant is the talk of the town in Pittsfield, Illinois.

Sugar and Smoke is the only barbecue restaurant in Pittsfield, and business is booming after opening less than 3 weeks ago.

Co-owner Leah Wilke said a wide array of people have flocked there, eager to get their barbecue.

“Small children, of course, coming in with their parents, and teenagers. We have a group of ladies in their 90s that come and visit. We’re seeing a lot of the work staff here in Pike County that is coming in for lunch,” Wilke said.

Co-owner Robin Brummel said the staff at the restaurant cares about their craft and they use recipes that are generations in the making.

“We do not use bottled barbecue sauce, here. It was my grandma, her name was Junietta, and it is her recipe. The other thing that is my grandma’s recipe is bread pudding,” Brummell said.

The owners of Sugar and Smoke also own the boutique next to the restaurant, which allows customers to be able to shop and eat when visiting.

