Police give Labor day travel safety tips

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off Friday and whether you’ll hit the road in the morning or after work, local police say it’s important to exercise caution on the road.

Those at the National Center for Health Statistics said car crashes during over the weekend account for nearly 12 percent of all motor vehicle related fatalities during the month of September.

Quincy Police Department patrol officer Richard Peat said due to Quincy’s location between cities such as Chicago and St. Louis, they see a lot more traffic coming through the city as people travel to their destinations.

He said with the uptick in traffic, there’s more collisions and traffic incidents around the area. He said for drivers hitting the road, there’s some steps they should take to keep themselves and other drivers safe.

“Seatbelts are gonna be the number one thing to save your life in a major crash,” Peat said. “Besides that, put your phone down, pay attention to the road, be a good defensive driver. Keep your eyes open for people who are driving recklessly. You are always going to have those people, you are gonna have people who are DUI.”

Peat said drivers need to watch their speed as well when traveling. He cautions drivers to be aware of distracted driving as it tends to be a major factor in accidents.

Peat said before hitting the road to check your oil and tire pressure to make sure they look well.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said they tend to see a lot of traffic in their area, as US 61 is a major route for those traveling to St. Louis.

Bogue said they plan to use some grant money they received to put more officers out on the road this weekend for enforcement as they see more drivers speeding during this time. With Missouri’s new distracted driving law, which restricts cellphone use while driving, he said compliance with the law will remain a challenge as they cannot issue any citations yet.

“2025 is before we can issue any citations so until then probably what we’ll do is, if we do see someone that has their phone out or anything, we’ll just make them aware, possibly if they knew if the law had changed,” Bogue said.

Bogue urges drivers to follow traffic rules and not get distracted while driving.

Bouge said drivers struggling with fatigue shouldn’t rely on coffee or energy drinks. He said they should either find a rest stop or a place to pull over to rest briefly or walk around to wake yourself up.

