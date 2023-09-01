QPD becomes designated community meetup spot

The Quincy Police parking lot is now a designated community meetup spot.
The Quincy Police parking lot is now a designated community meetup spot.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new resource in Quincy to help keep people safe while meeting people from online purchases.

The Quincy Police Department has been designated a Community MeetUp Spot through the organization OfferUp.

OfferUp registers locations that have been deemed safe for in-person transactions.

The criteria to be registered as a community meetup spot are the location must be well lit, monitored, public and surveilled all day every day.

Quincy Police join hundreds of other police departments across the country in receiving the designation.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the parking lot is the perfect spot.

“So what this does is it gives folks an opportunity to meet folks in a neutral area, that way they don’t have to worry about someone learning where their address is or maybe getting access to a garage or anything like that. It just makes it safer for everybody,” said Yates.

Anyone can use the spot during the day or nighttime hours. They do not have to call the police department to let them know they are making transactions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.
Abandond home on North 24th Street catches fire
Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Gems baseball owners say the team has become too financially difficult to operate in the Quincy...
City willing to go to bat to keep Gems baseball in Quincy
Fort Madison's riverfront was filled with residents trying to catch a glimpse at a circus on...
Hundreds gather in Fort Madison to see Flotsam River Circus performance
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child

Latest News

Sunshine will be working full-time on your Holiday weekend
Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Peanut Day
Gem City Kiwanis Club hosts Peanut Day fundraiser
.
Reynolds appoints district judge serving Lee County
The Arch’s exterior lights will be turned back on beginning the evening of Sunday, October 1,...
Arch will not be lit up during September due to migrating birds