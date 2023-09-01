QPD becomes designated community meetup spot

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a new resource in Quincy to help keep people safe while meeting people from online purchases.

The Quincy Police Department has been designated a Community MeetUp Spot through the organization OfferUp.

OfferUp registers locations that have been deemed safe for in-person transactions.

The criteria to be registered as a community meetup spot are the location must be well lit, monitored, public and surveilled all day every day.

Quincy Police join hundreds of other police departments across the country in receiving the designation.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the parking lot is the perfect spot.

“So what this does is it gives folks an opportunity to meet folks in a neutral area, that way they don’t have to worry about someone learning where their address is or maybe getting access to a garage or anything like that. It just makes it safer for everybody,” said Yates.

Anyone can use the spot during the day or nighttime hours. They do not have to call the police department to let them know they are making transactions.

