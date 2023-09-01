Reynolds appoints district judge serving Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Shane Wiley was appointed as district judge in the Judicial Election District 8B by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday.

Officials with Reynold’s office said the Judicial Election District 8B serves Des Moines, Henry, North Lee and South Lee Counties.

Wiley is from Burlington, Iowa, where he is a partner at Hirsch, Adams, Putnam, Cahill & Wiley, PLC law firm.

Officials said Wiley will be filling the vacancy left by District Judge Michael Schilling when he retired.

