Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.
Abandond home on North 24th Street catches fire
Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Gems baseball owners say the team has become too financially difficult to operate in the Quincy...
City willing to go to bat to keep Gems baseball in Quincy
Fort Madison's riverfront was filled with residents trying to catch a glimpse at a circus on...
Hundreds gather in Fort Madison to see Flotsam River Circus performance
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child

Latest News

FILE - Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton,...
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he’s unsure he wants it
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after prison escape
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says