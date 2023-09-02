City of Quincy sees 1000 users on new utility payment platform

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Treasurer, Linda Moore, said a successful transition to Invoice Cloud for utility payments.

The program has been up and running for about a week and already has seen 1,000 residents using the platform.

Moore said she’s pleased with how the transition to Invoice Cloud for utility payments has been, but she also said there’s still autopay customers who need to register their bank or credit card information with the new system.

Moore said auto-payments scheduled through the old system for the first of the month did not process, which means your bill might still be due.

However, you won’t need to register anything if you’d like to continue getting paper bills and paying by mail.

If you still want to pay in the office or drop box, bring a voided check to the utilities office to set up bank drafting, or use your own bank bill system.

Moore said some customers have been surprised by the fee that appears when paying with credit card on the new system.

That card processing fee is $1.95 or 3.5% of your payment.

“That’s charged by the credit card processor not the city and that goes directly to the credit card processor,” Moore said. “We did this for a number of reasons, but the biggest reason is that if someone chooses to pay by credit card rather than the free options that are available, we felt like why should other tax payers absorb that fee in their taxes and in their bill increases and things like that.”

Moore suggests using the electronic check payment option if you want to avoid the credit card processing fee.

Click here to view the new platform to make utility payments.

