Hospital Report: September 2, 2023

Deaths:

Ronald L. Jones, age 82, died on September 1 at Blessing Hospital.

Kevin H. Payne, age 62, of Quincy, died on August 31 at Curtis Creek in Quincy.

Matthew Paul “Matt” Veneris, age 44, of Quincy, died on August 31 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

James “Jim” H. Atkins, age 88 of Hannibal, died on September 1 at the Blessing Hospital.

Charles L. “Chase” Hickman, age 72 of Hannibal, died on September 1 at his home.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.