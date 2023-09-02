One dead, two others seriously injured after Shelby County crash involving a semi

QUINCY (WGEM) - One man is dead, another man and a child are seriously injured after a crash involving a semi on US 36 in Shelby County Friday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police reported Lucas J. Lansing, 45 of Windsor, Colorado, was driving eastbound on US 36, two miles west of Clarence, Mo., in a 2016 Toyota Landcruiser at 8:48 p.m. when he switched lanes at an unsafe time and was struck by a semi, driven by Alexandru Termure, 42, of Schaumburg, Ill.

Police said Lucas Lansing’s SUV then slid off the left side of the road and overturned.

According to police, Lucas Lansing’s passenger, Robert J. Lansing, 73, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at the scene by Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagan at 10:03 p.m. They said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Lucas Lansing and an 11-year-old boy, of Windsor, Co., were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. by Survival Flight with serious injuries.

