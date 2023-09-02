Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200

A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A customer at a restaurant in Arizona says their fanny pack with thousands of dollars inside was stolen while she was dining.

KPHO reports that on Aug. 8, Cynthia Cruz went to the restaurant with her husband after work.

According to Cruz, it wasn’t until they left that she realized she had left something behind.

“I didn’t discover the phone was gone or my bag was gone until I was at the school my daughter attended,” she said.

Cruz says her fanny pack had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside when it was stolen.

After calling the restaurant, Aaron Jones, identified in a police report as the manager, said no one had reported finding any items left behind.

“I knew Aaron because he was the only one that was ever at the register,” Cruz said. “Aaron is a good guy, but I know he’s lying.”

According to investigators, surveillance footage caught Jones taking the fanny pack in question and going through it.

“It had everything in it. My birthday was July 6, so I had gift cards, my license, my cellphone,” she said.

Cruz said she was carrying $8,200 having just sold an all-terrain vehicle to save up for new equipment for her business as a medical aesthetician.

The restaurant released the following statement from the CEO:

“We terminated the employment of Mr. Jones immediately upon learning of this incident. We cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do anything we can to help them in their investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any (alleged) illegal activity committed by any of our employees.”

Cruz believes had Jones been honest and returned the money, things would have been different.

“I would’ve given him money. Honestly, I would’ve pulled out $100, and I would’ve been like, Aaron, you are awesome, and I’m going to let people know. That’s what I would’ve done,” she said.

Jones is facing reported charges of possessing stolen property.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters could be seen working in the 1800 block of North 24th Street with smoke in the area.
Abandond home on North 24th Street catches fire
Katie M. Smith
Barry, Illinois, woman charged with aggravated battery to a child
Gems baseball owners say the team has become too financially difficult to operate in the Quincy...
City willing to go to bat to keep Gems baseball in Quincy
Fort Madison's riverfront was filled with residents trying to catch a glimpse at a circus on...
Hundreds gather in Fort Madison to see Flotsam River Circus performance
Robert Lee Sims, Jr
Monroe County man receives 3 life sentences for statutory rape of a child

Latest News

Quincy Police Department has been designated as a community meet up spot for safe online...
QPD becomes designated community meetup spot
Staff members said the Scooter’s franchise is offering the free treat all month long to help...
Scooter’s Coffee offering free cups of coffee all September
The program has been up and running for about a week and already has seen 1,000 residents using...
City of Quincy sees 1000 users on new utility payment platform
The Adams County Health Department has a new vaccine available to help fight a life-threatening...
RSV vaccines available for Medicare Part D patients
Staff members said the Scooter’s franchise is offering the free treat all month long to help...
Scooter’s Coffee offering free cups of coffee all September