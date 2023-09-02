RSV vaccines available for Medicare Part D patients

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Health Department has a new vaccine available to help fight a life-threatening illness.

However, not everyone qualifies to get it.

Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson said the Adams County Health Department now has RSV vaccines, but they’re only available to patients who have the Medicare Part D plan.

“The caveat with the RSV vaccine is that those that have Medicare Part A and B will not have this covered automatically,” Hendrickson said. “It is covered by individuals who have Medicare Part D, so that’s what we are starting with today. If they have Medicare Part D, they can come in and get that RSV vaccine.”

Hendrickson said Medicare Part D patients can only receive the new RSV vaccine at health departments and pharmacies.

“RSV causes severe respiratory issues, so if you already have diabetes, COPD or any other chronic lung and chronic kidney disease, if you’re elderly, that increases your risk for that virus to attack you harder to make you sicker,” she said. “That’s why this this vaccine is so important for that 65 and older population or 60 to 64 if they have those comorbidities as well. Always talk to your health care provider. We encourage you to have that conversation. Part of the rollout of this is that we will talk about the risks and the benefits of receiving the vaccine with you before you receive it.”

Hendrickson said patients planning to get a flu shot or COVID vaccine in the future can rest easy.

“All of the research with the new RSV vaccine for the elderly population that we will be administering has been approved to co-administer with your flu vaccine,” Hendrickson said. “Or if it’s time and you want your RSV and COVID vaccine when that becomes available, you can receive both of those at the same time when you come to see us.”

No appointments are needed for Medicare Part D patients to get the RSV vaccine at the Adams or Pike County Health Departments.

Patients are asked to bring their insurance/Medicare card to receive it.

The RSV vaccines are available at the Adams County Health Department, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and at the Pike County Health Department from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Mondays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.