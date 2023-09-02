Scooter’s Coffee offering free cups of coffee all September

KEOKUK (WGEM) - National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and one coffee chain wants to help you get a head start in celebrating.

Every day of September, Scooter’s Coffee will be offering one free cup of coffee, per customer, per visit.

You can get a cup of coffee of any size with free cream and sugar included.

Keokuk and Fort Madison both have a Scooter’s Coffee.

Staff members said the Scooter’s franchise is offering the free treat all month long to help put smiles on faces.

“Scooter’s stands for a fast, friendly and fresh approach and we also go off of our, ‘three amazing’s,’” said Fort Madison location’s General Manager, Chelle Thomas. “We want amazing drinks, amazingly fast, from amazing baristas and we are making sure that you always get that smile at the end of your interaction.”

Scooter’s Coffee’s Keokuk location manager, Aryn Kindig, said the free offering hones in on the chain’s roots.

“At Scooter’s, we are trying to refine back to our roots and sell more of our brewed coffee we sell a lot of our signature lattes, hot, iced and blended, but to get to that brewed coffee we are going to be offering it for the month,” Kindig said.

The free coffee-per-day deal will run until Sept. 30.

No purchase is required to get your free cup of joe.

