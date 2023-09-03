The 26th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament

Softball
Softball(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead, two others seriously injured after Shelby County crash involving a semi
Sugar and Smoke Barbecue is seeing booming business since their opening less than 3 weeks ago.
New barbeque restaurant opens in Pittsfield
Staff members said the Scooter’s franchise is offering the free treat all month long to help...
Scooter’s Coffee offering free cups of coffee all September
The program has been up and running for about a week and already has seen 1,000 residents using...
City of Quincy sees 1000 users on new utility payment platform

Latest News

Lady Suns Classic Championship game
The 26th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament
Knox County takes on Plattsburg
Knox County steps on the grid iron to take on Plattsburg
Knox County steps on the grid iron to take on Plattsburg