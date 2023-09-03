9th annual Big River Steampunk Festival takes over Hannibal’s Main Street

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Tourism in America’s Hometown is gaining steam this weekend as thousands of people descend on Hannibal for one of its most popular events of the year.

This weekend marks the 9th annual Big River Steampunk Festival.

The scene on Main Street had participants in costume who might look like ghosts from Christmas past, but somehow futuristic at the same time.

It’s a way for science fiction enthusiasts to fantasize as though they’ve stepped back into the 19th century in a make-believe world of industrial, steam-powered machinery.

Some of the activities from Saturday’s events included a dueling swords match which Natalie Burkett, who was dressed as steampunk Alice in Wonderland, and Sarah Mason, who dressed as steampunk Mad Hatter, partook in.

“It’s a family-friendly place that everybody can go to,” Burkett said.

Meanwhile, Libby Andres came as air captain Amelia Rose with a backstory of her own.

“I have lost my crew because apparently I’m mean and too bossy,” Andres said. “We’re just a community that likes to go big and go out there.”

Last year, Big River Steampunk Festival attracted 20,000 people, including visitors from all over the country. It’s also the largest outdoor steampunk festival in the country.

“We have people getting off the boats here,” said Steampunk Marshal Bill Webster. “People get off the boat and say, ‘what year is this?’ Because, the town of Hannibal is perfect for this. It’s the 1890s.”

The Big River Steam Punk Festival continues on Sunday and Monday.

