Another $5K raised in scholarships during annual Nauvoo Grape Festival, Festival of Wheels

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - In the last three days, thousands have flocked to historic Nauvoo where the three-day Nauvoo Grape Festival made it’s annual return.

In conjunction with the Grape Festival, the Festival on Wheels capped off the event, having 370 old and new cars on display for visitors. Along with the automotive theme on Sunday, 2023 marks the 11th year for the Pinstriper’s Panel Jam scholarship, where this year, a dozen artists from seven different state’s auctioned off art to raise money for local high schoolers interested in the automotive industry.

Last year, the auction raised $5,945. This year another $5,000 plus was raised.

“It’s honestly the highlight of our year every year when we get to go out to the schools and present the scholarship, that’s honestly the best part right there,” said Kahoka, Mo. pinstriper Bob Anderson.

Keokuk High School senior Alex Capaldo is one student who said he’ll be applying for the scholarship. Capaldo is interested in automotive repair and body repair.

“It’s also just overall a great life skill not having to go to a mechanic and pay thousands of dollars to fix your own car over something that could be as simple as a fuse,” Capaldo said.

2023 was Capaldo’s second time at the festival. He said it’s important to attend car shows to keep history alive. Capaldo said he would be the first in his family to pursue a career in the auto-industry.

“If you look around at a lot of the automotive places in this area, they’re always hiring and they’re paying at a competitive rate,” Capaldo said. “It’s definitely something that a lot of people should consider getting in to.”

All the art auctioned on Sunday was completed in the days leading up to the auction.

Scholarships will be awarded around graduation time in May.

“Even today we had a previous scholarship winner from eight years ago, now he’s a business owner out there and he’s admitted it all started with this scholarship that came out of Nauvoo and the pinstripers,” Anderson said.

The Grape Festival began on Friday with tours of the arched wine cellar along with mechanical bull riding, and a fundraiser for Nauvoo’s Jr. High FFA.

RELATED: Nauvoo businesses hope for more foot traffic with Grape Festival this weekend

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.