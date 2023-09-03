Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead, two others seriously injured after Shelby County crash involving a semi
Sugar and Smoke Barbecue is seeing booming business since their opening less than 3 weeks ago.
New barbeque restaurant opens in Pittsfield
Staff members said the Scooter’s franchise is offering the free treat all month long to help...
Scooter’s Coffee offering free cups of coffee all September
The program has been up and running for about a week and already has seen 1,000 residents using...
City of Quincy sees 1000 users on new utility payment platform

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Grace and June serving lemonade
Grace and June back in action with lemonade stand fundraiser
Big River Steampunk Festival
9th annual Big River Steampunk Festival takes over Hannibal’s Main Street
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile