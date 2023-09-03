Grace and June back in action with lemonade stand fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) - When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That’s what two Tri-State sisters did on Saturday morning in an effort to benefit their community.

Grace and June Hendrian held their fourth annual Lemon-Aid Stand For Good with 20 stands sprawled all over Quincy. Each year, the sisters get together and sell homemade lemonade and donuts. Proceeds go towards the Salvation Army.

“I started when I was little,” Grace Hendrian said. “And I always rang bells at Hy-Vee and I had so much fun. When I said I wanted to do a lemonade stand my mom said ‘where do you want the money to go to?’ And I said the red kettle because it has a special place in my heart.”

“I do this because she’s my big sister,” June Hendrian said. “And I like to do what she does because she’s like the leader.”

The Hendrians said the charity is gaining momentum each year. Volunteers are reaching out to them directly to help run the stands.

Last year the charity raised $8,000. Now, the Hendrians are hoping to raise those stakes to $10,000.

The Hendrians said the Quincy-Hannibal Salvation Army is still accepting donations through Venmo.

