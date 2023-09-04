Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 4, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Ellen Vollbroachts
Aiden Kaden
Mike Riefesel
Lori Mays
Stan Schisler
Joe Davidson
Lincoln Frericks
Autumn Rayne Williams
Lauren Klingele
Gene Lerch
Breckyn Bary
Lenny Wild
Lisa Parker
Terri Abell
Patty Wainman
ANNIVERSARIES
Tyler & Megan Buford
Floyd & Dorothy De Witt
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.