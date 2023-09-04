Father-daughter travel from Canada to watch Tracy Lawrence in the Gem City

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Gem City Summer Concert Series wrapped up Sunday night in a big way as Quincy welcomed the “Paint Me a Birmingham” singer, Tracy Lawrence.

The yard at On the Rail was nearly shoulder to shoulder with spectators. Dozens also sat in lawn chairs at Washington Park right across the street to listen to the country singer.

Among the hundreds, if not more than a thousand in attendance, one pair traveled from Canada to catch the concert. Long time Tracy Lawrence fan Andrew Koester said he never really had the chance to see Lawrence in concert, but that all changed in May when his daughter, Danielle Lockley, took it to heart when her father said he wanted to see Lawrence.

”We looked for tickets and nobody was anywhere near us so I just kind of turned to my husband and I’m like ‘it’s a drive, but we can do it,’ and he was like ‘yeah buy the tickets,’” Lockley said.

The two come from a town in Ontario that’s about an hour from Toronto. They reached Quincy this weekend after 12 hours on the road and chose to stay at a bed and breakfast. Since then, they’ve walked the downtown area, getting to know the Gem City as it was also their first time in Illinois.

“I followed him through the 90′s and then of course I started to have a life and children and I wasn’t able to get to concerts,” Koester said. “Now that I’ve retired, and back in May, I just said how much I really wanted to come see him and she [Lockley] did a little side job on her phone and we had two tickets.”

Koester and Lockley describe the area as a friendly place.

Before the opening act, the Annie B Band, took the stage, Koester and Lockley were brought on stage to share their story.

Koester said the family has always tried to keep the Lawrence concert within a 12 hour radius from their home in Canada. He said the Gem City Summer Concert Series made his experience extra special because of how small the venue was.

“If I’m going to see Tracy Lawrence, I’d rather see him close up and this gives me the opportunity to see him as close as I possibly can,” Koester added.

The father-daughter duo showed up right as the gates opened at 6 p.m. to get as close as they could to the stage. They leave for home early this week.

Lockley and Koester traveled more than 12 hours to get to Quincy. (WGEM)

