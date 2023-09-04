Father-daughter travel from Canada to watch Tracy Lawrence in the Gem City

Country artist Tracy Lawrence, the singer of "Paint Me a Birmingham" and "Time Marches On,"...
Country artist Tracy Lawrence, the singer of "Paint Me a Birmingham" and "Time Marches On," wrapped up the 2023 Quincy Summer Concert Series.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Gem City Summer Concert Series wrapped up Sunday night in a big way as Quincy welcomed the “Paint Me a Birmingham” singer, Tracy Lawrence.

The yard at On the Rail was nearly shoulder to shoulder with spectators. Dozens also sat in lawn chairs at Washington Park right across the street to listen to the country singer.

Among the hundreds, if not more than a thousand in attendance, one pair traveled from Canada to catch the concert. Long time Tracy Lawrence fan Andrew Koester said he never really had the chance to see Lawrence in concert, but that all changed in May when his daughter, Danielle Lockley, took it to heart when her father said he wanted to see Lawrence.

”We looked for tickets and nobody was anywhere near us so I just kind of turned to my husband and I’m like ‘it’s a drive, but we can do it,’ and he was like ‘yeah buy the tickets,’” Lockley said.

The two come from a town in Ontario that’s about an hour from Toronto. They reached Quincy this weekend after 12 hours on the road and chose to stay at a bed and breakfast. Since then, they’ve walked the downtown area, getting to know the Gem City as it was also their first time in Illinois.

“I followed him through the 90′s and then of course I started to have a life and children and I wasn’t able to get to concerts,” Koester said. “Now that I’ve retired, and back in May, I just said how much I really wanted to come see him and she [Lockley] did a little side job on her phone and we had two tickets.”

Koester and Lockley describe the area as a friendly place.

Before the opening act, the Annie B Band, took the stage, Koester and Lockley were brought on stage to share their story.

Koester said the family has always tried to keep the Lawrence concert within a 12 hour radius from their home in Canada. He said the Gem City Summer Concert Series made his experience extra special because of how small the venue was.

“If I’m going to see Tracy Lawrence, I’d rather see him close up and this gives me the opportunity to see him as close as I possibly can,” Koester added.

The father-daughter duo showed up right as the gates opened at 6 p.m. to get as close as they could to the stage. They leave for home early this week.

Lockley and Koester traveled more than 12 hours to get to Quincy.
Lockley and Koester traveled more than 12 hours to get to Quincy.(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead, two others seriously injured after Shelby County crash involving a semi
Illinois Grocery Initiative
Pritzker signs new Illinois Grocery Store Initiative bill
Staff members said the Scooter’s franchise is offering the free treat all month long to help...
Scooter’s Coffee offering free cups of coffee all September
Sugar and Smoke Barbecue is seeing booming business since their opening less than 3 weeks ago.
New barbeque restaurant opens in Pittsfield
The program has been up and running for about a week and already has seen 1,000 residents using...
City of Quincy sees 1000 users on new utility payment platform

Latest News

Around 400 cars lined the fields at the Joseph Smith Historic Site in Nauvoo on Sunday.
Another $5K raised in scholarships during annual Nauvoo Grape Festival, Festival of Wheels
Grace and June Hendrian held their fourth annual Lemon-Aid Stand For Good with 20 stands...
Grace and June back in action with lemonade stand fundraiser
The scene on Main Street had participants in costume who might look like ghosts from Christmas...
9th annual Big River Steampunk Festival takes over Hannibal’s Main Street
Grace and June serving lemonade
Grace and June back in action with lemonade stand fundraiser