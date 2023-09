Hospital Report: September 4, 2023

Deaths:

Joann K. Jacobs, age 90, of LaGrange, Mo., died on September 3 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Roberta Wallace, age 88, of Quincy, died on September 3 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

James and Alexa Reid, of Macomb, welcomed a boy.

Josue Acevedo and Dailyn Llavona, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Cylas and Kassie Irwin, of Rushville, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Adam an Mackenzi Tallcott, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Jacob and Hope Huff, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Derek and Brooke Miller, Ewing, Mo., welcomed a boy.

