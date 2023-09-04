JWCC Receives grant for their adult literacy program

QUINCY (WGEM) - For those looking to get their GEDs, help with reading, or other goals, it’s important local programs remain available to help them.

John Wood Community College received a grant from Illinois’ Secretary of State to continue to offer their Adult Literacy Program.

The $71,635 grant supports allows them train volunteers and secure resources for adults looking to reach academic or language goals, all for free.

Literacy Outreach Specialist Linda Mayfield said the program offers classes in English, math, or other subjects and it relies on volunteers to teach the adult learners. It’s meant to help people either looking to receive their GED, assistance with literacy, or even learning English as a second language or any other goals they have. She said a 52 year old lady took the class to learn English so she could get her drivers license. She said the support from the state allows them to offer the program to the community.

“We invest in numerous teaching and learning materials for both our tutors and for our adult learners. And last year we were able to invest in some tablets, 8 tablets, so that our adult learner and tutor might also access things that are online,” Mayfield said.

The money also goes to two staff members who help run and train the volunteers. Mayfield said the program saw 52 people enter the program last year and they expect more to join.

Mayfield said their volunteers teacher adult learners not only on the John Wood Community College Campus, but also on the campus in Pittsfield and Mt. Sterling. They also meet with them virtually and outside of the classroom as well.

Volunteer Saloam Whitmore said she’s volunteered with the program for two years and says the program’s such a valuable program for the community because it provides resources and support to those who need it for free.

“A neighbor in this community who has goals and who has ambitions and just needs a little support. They just need someone to come alongside and help them,” Whitmore said.

Rebecca Otte, a former student, said the free resource allowed her to learn English allowed her to secure a job in Quincy.

“If like they need to pay a lot of money even for buy books or class and they can’t afford that then they will never like get what they want,” Otte said.

Whitemore said you don’t even need to have a background as a teacher to be a volunteer.. as they train you so you know what to do, so you make a difference in someone’s life.

If you want to be a volunteer or curious about the program you can call (217) 641-4153 to inquire more.

