More than 300 ‘Lil Spurs’ kick off the Tri-State Rodeo on Labor Day

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Since 1948, the Tri-State Rodeo has attracted thousands of visitors every year. 2023 marks the 75th year for the rodeo, and it got underway Monday with the Lil Spurs Rodeo.

Lil Spurs Rodeo gives kids aged 3 to 14 to participate in calf riding, a calf scramble, goat tail tying, stick horse barrel racing and mutton bustin’, which is where children ride sheep.

The event chairman Scott Meller said exactly 327 competitors took part in Lil Spurs, which he said was pretty standard.

“We take 180 mutton busters every year because our sheep numbers are limited and for the animal welfare we don’t want to run them too long,” Meller said. “Typically it’s hot like it is today, and that’s one of our main priorities also is keeping the animals safe.”

While the Tri-State Rodeo itself has been around for more than seven decades, Lil Spurs was created about 30 years ago. With more than 300 kids participating in the rodeo, Meller figures more than 1,000 were at the rodeo grounds Monday when family and other spectators are factored in.

Among those in attendance was Dakota Gray, whose father was the Lil Spurs chairman when the event was first created.

“We’ve been doing it since the very beginning,” Gray said.

Gray was in Fort Madison with his son, Jude, who took part in the rodeo for the very first time. For Gray, Monday was about continuing a family tradition that first started when he was three-years old.

“I started doing it in the late 90′s and now we come back every year so my kids can do the same thing,” Gray said.

Gray also has a daughter competing in the rodeo.

Meller said there’s been no drastic changes to the event, and it’s worked.

“We’ve kind of stuck with what we know, it just worked and we kind of roll with it, we toss around year to year some new ideas but we haven’t made any major changes,” Meller said.

On Tuesday, the rodeo resumes with pee-wee barrels at 5:30 p.m. Later in the week, country singer Chris Janson takes the stage, as well as Ian Munsick. Alabama performs Friday at 9 p.m. and Riley Green on Saturday.

The Jim Baier Ram Chute Out is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

The rodeo is located at 2103 303rd Avenue in Fort Madison.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.