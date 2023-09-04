One dead after early morning Shelby County ATV crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A man is dead after a fatal ATV crash early Monday morning in Shelby County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Christopher L. White, 50, of Bethel, Mo., was traveling westbound on County Road 242, just two miles southeast of Bethel, at 3 a.m. when he slid off the left side of the road, flipped and was ejected off an ATV.

White was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 a.m. by a paramedic.

Police said White was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

