Paris teachers receive grant for ag lessons

PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) - Kids at Paris Elementary School will get a better understanding of agriculture this year thanks to a recent grant.

The Missouri Farm Bureau awarded second grade teacher Marie Ebbesmeyer and the Paris FFA a $500 grant as part of the mini-grant program.

Ebbesmeyer said the money will be used to expand their ag in the classroom program, where high school students are assigned/buddied with second graders to teach them about agriculture.

She said the grant will specifically go towards more books.

“Grants like this really help us get lots of supplies in the classroom that we might not be able to get otherwise. In this case, lots of books that are at the level for a second grader to read and to understand. Most of the agricultural information out there is written for a higher reading or audience and so getting things for a second-grade level was kind of a challenge,” Ebbesmeyer said.

She said last year was the first time they had high school students come in to help the second graders write reports on agriculture, and the kids loved it.

“They loved their buddies. We had to take them in two different shifts to work with the high school schedule, so the kids would be wondering when my buddy is coming and if they were absent for some reason it was highly disappointing,” Ebbesmeyer said.

The high school students also enjoyed the experience as well.

Sophomores Mairyn Kinnaman and Khloee Hendren said sharing their ag knowledge helps both the kids and themselves.

“My girl was very appreciative. It was very fun to be a part of that and she acted very interested in what we were learning about. It was really cool,” Kinnaman said.

“It was good for all of us to have to work with younger kids and try to be leaders and I think it was a good experience for everybody,” Hendren said.

FFA advisor Josh Bondy said some extra money from the grant could also be used to help send the second graders and high school ag students to local farms and animal barns.

