The unofficial end of summer will definitely feel like summer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Good Monday morning and happy Labor Day! We are starting off noticeably warmer this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We are starting off the day with clear skies and winds are coming out of the south.

Forecast: A large area of high pressure is centered to our east/southeast promoting southerly winds. These winds have been and will continue to draw in more warmth and moisture. Daytime highs will get a little hotter than yesterday, but we will still be in the low 90s. Dew points will be in the low 70s, so it will be humid as well. Heat index values could reach 100° in some locations. As for sky conditions, we will start off mostly sunny but later this afternoon and evening we will become partly cloudy. Late this evening, after about 7 PM, a storm or two may impact some of our far southern counties such as Brown, Pike, and Scott counites in Illinois. The rain chance for those counties diminishes after 9 PM. Some clouds will stick around tonight with warm nighttime lows again in the 70s.

Tomorrow will start off with some clouds too, but skies will gradually become mostly sunny later in the morning and afternoon. With the morning clouds temperatures will not be able to get as hot as today’s will, but we are still looking to hit near 90°. Dew points will remain in the 70s, so it will be another humid day. In case you will be traveling, it looks like some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the St. Louis area in late morning and early afternoon hours.

