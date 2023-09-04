Vinyl record sales on the rise

QUINCY (WGEM) - What’s old is new again! Sales of vinyl records are up more than 27 percent compared with this time last year.

That’s according to a study from the Luminate Midyear Music Report.

In light of the spike in sales, some record companies are now repressing their catalogs, including albums such as Nirvana’s “Nevermind” and The Beatles “Abbey road.”

Local record store owners said they’ve seen the resurgence in their shops, as well.

“We’ve been getting people in their early twenties starting, you know, getting their first turn table. I think it’s really about the experience, its about, you know, sifting through your collection, what kind of mood you’re in, picking that record, going with that,” said Owner of Dusty Bins Dustin Tweedwell.

The sales spike began during the pandemic.

Record sales overall have increased 361 percent since 2019.

