Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 5, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jason Connoyer
Lola Gilette
Matt Hocking
Rusty Dowdall
Susie Wilson
Sara Frey Clark
Rita Hickey
Avery Schaad
Eleni Hayes
Ella knee
Amy Turner
Crystal Shaw
Jess Elsie
Reed Jibben
Andrew Taylor
Jim Tjaden
Donna Kleopfer
Lori Terwelp
Carly Sue Deeter
ANNIVERSARIES
Junior & Maxine Nichols
Ronnie & Lora Mellinger
Dallas & Marcia Neff
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.