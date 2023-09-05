Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 5, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jason Connoyer

Lola Gilette

Matt Hocking

Rusty Dowdall

Susie Wilson

Sara Frey Clark

Rita Hickey

Avery Schaad

Eleni Hayes

Ella knee

Amy Turner

Crystal Shaw

Jess Elsie

Reed Jibben

Andrew Taylor

Jim Tjaden

Donna Kleopfer

Lori Terwelp

Carly Sue Deeter

ANNIVERSARIES

Junior & Maxine Nichols

Ronnie & Lora Mellinger

Dallas & Marcia Neff

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.