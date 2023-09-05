A change on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may be in for a round of showers and thunderstorms for the southwestern portion of the region Tuesday evening. Some of these storms could be strong in Monroe, Shelby, Ralls and Knox Counties. The primary threat is high wind and damaging hail. We expect the storms to exit the area by 11 PM. A cold front is making its way through the region over the next 12 hours. Any showers that you develop will exit the area by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday (Brian inman)

In the wake of this cold front, you will see significantly cooler temperatures. Last week we were topping out daytime high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This week’s high temperatures will only be near 80. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid to upper 50s so it will be a pleasant forecast for the next seven days.

