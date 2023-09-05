Family wants answers after police hit boy, 5, with Taser while breaking up fight

DESLOGE, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family wants answers after police hit a 5-year-old boy with a Taser at a Labor Day festival. Officers say it was an accident that occurred while they were trying to break up a fight.

Bystander video captured the moments Zoee Fortenberry’s 5-year-old son, Jaxtyn Fortenberry-Tucker, was tased Friday afternoon at the Desloge Labor Day Picnic.

“I could hear him screaming in the background, and I didn’t really know what happened,” Fortenberry said.

Police say they deployed a Taser at two men fighting. The first Taser strike hit one suspect successfully. The officer fired a Taser a second time, intending to hit the second suspect. One probe did hit the suspect, but the other allegedly bounced off the ground and hit Jaxtyn, who was passing by at the time.

Fortenberry and Angela Pratt, Jaxtyn’s grandmother, left the 5-year-old at the picnic with his uncle, Jeremiah Pratt, shortly before it all happened.

“So, we had just left, and five minutes later, my brother had called me… and he said there was an incident and that we needed to come back,” Fortenberry said.

Jaxtyn was not seriously hurt, according to Police Chief James Bullock. Paramedics were called to the scene to make sure the boy was OK, and he was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment and observation.

“As soon as we opened the door and he saw it was me and his mom, he grabbed hold of us and started crying,” Angela Pratt said.

Jaxtyn’s family says the police never apologized for their actions. They want to know why a Taser was used in such a high traffic area.

“I just don’t think Tasers were necessary, especially in a crowd with a lot of kids and a lot of people,” Jeremiah Pratt said.

A day after the incident, Jaxtyn was back on his feet and returning to normal activities, but his family says that doesn’t stop the trauma of what happened.

“You don’t want him to fear officers because he will maybe need them in the future. So, you have to let him know they’re not the bad guys. But then again, how do you explain he was tased?” Angela Pratt said.

Jaxtyn’s family plans to meet with police on Tuesday in hopes of getting more answers.

“Was everything done that should have been done? You know, is kind of why we’re waiting on the investigation. ‘Was this prevented or could have been prevented?’ is the question,” Angela Pratt said.

