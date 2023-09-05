A few stray showers/thunderstorms today. Then, a cold front arrives overnight.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our morning with mostly cloudy skies, but there are a few breaks in the clouds. It is another warm and muggy morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A shortwave (kink in the atmosphere) will promote some lift over the region. This lift will spark off a few scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms for the late morning/early afternoon hours. These showers/storms will move through the Tri-States from the west to the east. We have some instability (fuel for the storms) available which could be enough to lead to one or two stronger storms. If the storms can turn strong, the threats would be 40 - 50 mph wind gusts, heavy rain, and lightning and thunder. These showers look to clear the eastern tier by 2 PM/3 PM. Then, we will gradually have decreasing clouds leading to some sunshine. It will be another very warm day. With the clouds around for the first half of the day though, we will not be getting as hot as yesterday. Most towns will have highs in the upper 80s, but a few locations may be able to 90° once the sun comes out. Dew points will be in the 70s again, just like they were yesterday. So it will be humid. Winds will flow out of the south and we could get some gusts of 25 - 30 mph.

Later tonight, a cold front will be moving through the region. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of this front, west of the Mississippi River. A few showers/storms look to move into the far western tier of the Tri-States (Missouri side) after about 8 PM. These storms could initially be on the stronger side as well, capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts. As those storms move through the Tri-States, they look to fall part. Then, more showers and storms are expected to fire up later at night, but to the east of us . So all in all, some areas will pick up on some much needed rain today/late this evening, while others end up bone dry.

Behind the front, much cooler and drier air will begin to arrive. Tomorrow will be refreshing with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° with humidity levels dropping.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.