Deaths:

Charles L “Chase” Hickman, age 72, of Hannibal, died on Sep. 1 in his home.

Births:

Andrew and Brandy Sparrow of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Joshua and Kaitlyn Phillips of Taylor, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

Seth Holthschlag and Katie Cook of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Austin and Sierra Hall of Carthage welcomed a girl.

