Hundreds gather for annual Keokuk Labor Day Parade

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The city of Keokuk celebrated Labor Day with a community filled parade.

Hundreds of people flooded the downtown area to view the traditional event.

While Keokuk has experienced the loss of jobs and major companies in recent years, on Monday, residents gathered to celebrate all of the people who work in a variety of industries that help keep the city going.

For many people in Keokuk, Labor Day is more than just a free day off of school and work.

Mayor Kathie Mahoney said the holiday and the parade give residents and officials alike a chance to thank the hard workers in the community for all they do.

“We praise the lord for them, they are the greatest company that we can have, anybody that has a job now a days knows that some of those labor jobs are difficult and hot and sweaty and some of them are great, so let’s all be happy that we all have people from the unions,” Mahoney said.

Over the years, Keokuk has seen the loss of some companies, including the former Blessing Health Keokuk.

Mahoney is walking in the parade to tell residents that Insight Keokuk Area Hospital will come to the city in 2024.

With everyone in one place and in theme of celebrating laborers, Mahoney said it’s the perfect way to distribute information and catch up with community members.

“You know, to see the community and all the surrounding areas come together for a day of celebration, you know, nothing’s happened bad, it’s all good and we’re just celebrating and making sure that people are having a good time,” Mahoney said.

Tina Hartman said that’s the whole reason she works so hard to put the parade together each year.

“The community is just flooding the place and if you go down and look out there on Main Street, you’ll see down there the road, that’s what I like to see, all the people and all the kids,” Hartman said.

Hartman said the Labor Day Parade committee has been planning the event since January.

Over 100 businesses have a float in the parade like the Keokuk Garden Club.

“We oversee a lot of Rand Park, the flower garden in Rand Park, around the gazebo and we do the adopt a bed program,” said Keokuk Garden Club member Pam Witt.

Like other parade participants, they’re taking the opportunity to bond with the community and are hoping to secure a few more members for their organization.

“It seemed to really work last year, we handed out flyers, we have two people that walk and and out flyers to people and we just felt like it would be a good way to reach a lot of people at one time with a minimal amount of effort,” Witt said.

The celebrations didn’t stop there.

The Keokuk Labor Temple opened their doors for residents to enjoy live music and food for a little after party to the parade.

