Illini West incorporating full-time social worker, seeing success in counseling

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at Illini West High School now have a new resource with the addition of a full-time social worker.

Bringing mental health resources to the district is something officials have prioritized in the last year. Last school year, two mental health counselors were in the building for two hours a day, Monday through Friday, and were paid for solely by a grant that was roughly $35,000.

The district announced in May that they would be adding a social worker for the 2023-2024 school year. Tri-State native Keela Nichols was hired for the position.

Every day Nichols meets with students who struggle with anxiety, depression or even family problems. She’s also the go-to person for students that just need someone to talk to.

“A lot of kids come in and they know they’re diagnosed with these things but aren’t educated on what those symptoms look like,” Nichols said.

Nichols has nearly a decade of experience in mental health counseling. She’s spent the last few years in Macomb helping students.

Less than one month into the school year, she said she’s met with upwards of 35 students in the school.

“I feel like our position as social workers are really needed especially after the world changed the way it did, but in addition to that we’re much more cognizant about our youth and how much mental health issues impact them,” Nichols said.

Nichols said she’s focused on building relationships with as many students she can. Her primary goal is to have an open-door policy, and to let students know that it’s okay to seek help.

“Our issues aren’t always seeable, they’re not always recognizable from the outside,” she added.

One student that’s benefiting from counseling is freshman Tucker Lenard.

Lenard said he said Nichols serves as an accountability partner to help keep him on track.

“She pulls us from class and we’re able to talk about really anything that we need to talk about, she makes us feel welcome and that we don’t need to really hide anything,” Lenard said.

Nichols is preparing to work towards her Professional Educators License (PEL). Illini West is one of 16 districts statewide to pilot a program that allows their social worker to do so. Grant funding, Nichols said, will allow her to take online classes during the school year.

Once she gets her PEL she’ll be able to work with Individualized Education Planning (IEP) students independently.

While Nichols position is funded in-part by grants, Superintendent Jay Harnack said he’s confidant the position will be sustainable.

“I think the demand really shows that it’s something that we want to keep in place for a long time,” Harnack said. “There is some grant funding related to this, but we do think it will be sustainable for us for the long term.”

