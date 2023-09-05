Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft

Dustin R Debary
Dustin R Debary(Pittsfield police department)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Hannibal man has been arrested on multiple counts of theft, according to police.

The Pittsfield Police Department reported Tuesday that officers were dispatched on Aug. 23 for multiple burglaries on the west side of Pittsfield.

Police obtained video from a local business of 41-year-old Dustin R. Debary of Hannibal with his car and later located him near another business.

Debary was taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized. Officers obtained a search warrant for the car and found a stolen license plate from Jacksonville, Illinois, and stolen property from Hannibal LaGrange College.

Debary was arrested on four counts of burglary, theft, possession of a stolen license plate, illegal possession of a firearm/ammunition and driving on a suspended license.

Police stated additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after early morning Shelby County ATV crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Country artist Tracy Lawrence, the singer of "Paint Me a Birmingham" and "Time Marches On,"...
Father-daughter travel from Canada to watch Tracy Lawrence in the Gem City
Fatal crash
Quincy man dead, two others seriously injured in Shelby County crash
Big River Steampunk Festival
9th annual Big River Steampunk Festival takes over Hannibal’s Main Street

Latest News

Certain drugs to have prices negotiated
Medicare will negotiate prices for ten costly drugs
For many people in Keokuk, Labor Day is more than just a free day off of school and work.
Hundreds gather for annual Keokuk Labor Day Parade
For many people in Keokuk, Labor Day is more than just a free day off of school and work.
Hundreds gather for annual Keokuk Labor Day Parade
Local record store owners said they’ve seen the resurgence in their shops, as well.
Vinyl record sales on the rise