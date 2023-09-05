Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A Hannibal man has been arrested on multiple counts of theft, according to police.

The Pittsfield Police Department reported Tuesday that officers were dispatched on Aug. 23 for multiple burglaries on the west side of Pittsfield.

Police obtained video from a local business of 41-year-old Dustin R. Debary of Hannibal with his car and later located him near another business.

Debary was taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized. Officers obtained a search warrant for the car and found a stolen license plate from Jacksonville, Illinois, and stolen property from Hannibal LaGrange College.

Debary was arrested on four counts of burglary, theft, possession of a stolen license plate, illegal possession of a firearm/ammunition and driving on a suspended license.

Police stated additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.