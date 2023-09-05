Public housing in Pike County to be sold off, demolished

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials in Pike County will soon scale back on public housing units, but in a time where affordable housing is in demand, how can this be?

Chris Bruns, the Pike County Housing Authority’s executive director said over the past 3 years, they’ve averaged about 40 vacancies per month.

Those 50-year-old units will soon get sold or knocked down.

He said they plan to sell off their 18 units in Baylis and Perry because it’s a challenge to find renters who want to live there.

“Baylis is even more challenging because there’s no city sewer system,” Bruns said. “So we have to maintain our own wastewater treatment in the facility and all of that on top of managing low income units, which is not very common in public housing authorities.”

Bruns said they plan to demolish two buildings in the complex Landess Terrace in Pittsfield, with the possibility to knock down more if needed.

“When the PCHA was developed, they put together an extraordinarily large number of one-bedroom units across the county,” Bruns said. “So out of our 228 units, we have 171 one-bedroom units. With Pittsfield all of those units are one-bedroom units that we would consider to demolish just because we have too many of them.”

Bruns said PCHA lost $120,000 in their federal funding because of all of the vacancies they have. He said people who still live in a building adjoined with those vacancies will get a tenant protection voucher. That’s so they can get an affordable housing unit with a prviate owner which could even mean staying in their own unit.

Bruns said if demand is high enough, they may apply for a tax credit program, which would allow them to build the more desired single family units. He said those tenants could potentially buy and own those homes too.

