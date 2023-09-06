District moving forward with plans to fully renovate Keokuk’s Calvert Stadium

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Friday night lights will have a different look one year from now at Calvert Stadium. In a public hearing on Tuesday evening, the Keokuk Community School District School Board approved plans to move forward with up to $4 million worth of upgrades.

Phase I, which Superintendent Kathy Dinger said should be complete by next school year, will include replacing the existing track, and replacing the grass field with turf while also adding a drainage system.

I think if you’re a resident in Keokuk you know that Calvert Stadium is a landmark in our school community and improving that will just improve everything for our community,” Dinger said.

Tuesday’s hearing was to get public input, which Dinger said was minimal but positive. Last spring, the school district completed a community survey and found that upgrading Calvert Stadium was at the top of the community’s list.

Dinger said the track is unusable because it’s considered dangerous. Senior night last spring had to be held at rival Fort Madison.

The track will remain a six-lane track with an eight-lane 100-meter section.

“Phase II will be more involved with the stadium itself, the press box, the bleachers and concession stands,” Dinger said.

Dinger said the district is paying for phase I with the use of State Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Funds, which won’t increase taxes.

There is no timeline for phase II yet.

The survey also addressed the need to relocate Torrence Pre-K.

