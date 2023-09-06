GREDF begins new program for Adams County entrepreneurs

Great River Ecnonomic Development is working to serve Quincy's economy.
Great River Ecnonomic Development is working to serve Quincy's economy.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at the Great River Economic Development Foundation announced Wednesday there will be a new program designed for entrepreneurs.

GREDF will start the Business Concierge Program to help entrepreneurs start a business, expand their operations, or look for ways to optimize their business in Adams County.

GREDF says the goal of the Business Concierge Program is to provide full service for any business-related help. Using the program’s resources could help entrepreneurs have a stress-free process.

Services Available to Entrepreneurs:

  • Provide individual assistance in opening or expanding your small business.
  • Connect entrepreneurs to information, programs, and resources available.
  • Assistance in developing a business plan.
  • Provide market research, competitive analysis, and workforce information.
  • Resources on onboarding and retaining employees.
  • A partner to guide you through the development process for tenant improvements or new construction.
  • Serves as a business facilitator within all City and County departments.
  • Advise entrepreneurs on which permits/licensees they may need.

In addition to the Business Concierge Program, GREDF developed a Business Check-Up. The check-up will allow entrepreneurs to check in with their businesses for necessary elements like legislative changes state and federal training or updating their employee handbook.

Businesses that are interested in either option can click here.

