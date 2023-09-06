Hospital report: Sept. 6, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Deaths:

Robert J. “Bob” Lansing, age 73, of Clarence, Missouri, formerly of Quincy, died on Sept. 1.

Pauline M. Orr, age 93, of Lima, Illinois, died on Sept. 5 in her home.

Jim Atkins, age 88, of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, died on Sept. 1 in Blessing Hospital.

Richard Lee Cheatum, age 95, of Quincy, died on Sept. 1 at Sunset Home.

Births:

No births to report today.

