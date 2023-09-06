Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found a human skull in a donated item.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police are investigating what led to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at an Arizona Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded Tuesday to the location in Goodyear. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said.

It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after early morning Shelby County ATV crash
Dustin R Debary
Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft
Certain drugs to have prices negotiated
Medicare will negotiate prices for ten costly drugs
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

Air Canada is apologizing for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared...
Air Canada apologizes after passengers told to sit in seats smeared with vomit
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain agreement
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
FILE - The district, which serves 27,000 students about 35 miles east of Los Angeles, is one of...
California judge halts district policy requiring parents be told if kids change pronouns
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv