Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles recalled due to rearview camera issue

Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.
Kia is recalling nearly 145,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue.(Kia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 145,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled because of a potentially serious safety hazard.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports the problem is with the rearview camera.

On certain models, the mounting clips for the camera can break, which can alter the image on display and result in an accident.

The recall covers the 2022-2023 Kia Sorento, Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-In Hybrid models.

Kia dealers say they will inspect and replace the rearview cameras free of charge.

The automaker will send notifications to owners of affected vehicles in late October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after early morning Shelby County ATV crash
Dustin R Debary
Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Certain drugs to have prices negotiated
Medicare will negotiate prices for ten costly drugs
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Pennsylvania inmate escaped by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, prison official says
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors ask judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher
April Royal and her husband from Fayetteville claim a $1 million Powerball prize in Raleigh, NC.
Newlyweds buy Powerball ticket on beach trip, return home $1M winners