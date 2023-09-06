Nice improvement behind the cold front

QUINCY (WGEM) - The cold front has passed the Tri-States and winds from the northwest continue to filter cooler air into the area. Early this morning, we have quite the difference in temperatures! Some are in the 60s, others are in the 70s. However, through the morning, temperatures will continue to cool into the 60s for everyone. We have mostly clear skies, for now. Clouds are wrapping back around a low pressure system to our north, which will lead to increasing clouds through the morning. This will take us over to a partly sunny sky for much of the day. By later this evening, those clouds will gradually clear out. We should get to see some sunshine before sunset. With cooler air arriving through the day, highs will be noticeably cooler in the mid 70s. Humidity levels have already dropped some, but levels will continue to go down through the day. Definitely feeling more like fall today. By tonight, we will have clear skies with cooler lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow morning will start off sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Daytime highs will be similar to today’s, in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points will be in the 50s, which is considered spectacular to comfortable. Later in the morning and afternoon, some clouds will build into the Tri-States. However, these clouds look to be for those along and east of the Mississippi River . Through the afternoon and evening, those clouds will gradually clear out.

