POLIS classes return for seniors

QUINCY (WGEM) - The school year for college students has started, but they’re not the only ones heading back for class. Quincy University’s Pursuit of Learning in Society, or POLIS program returns this year to help keep senior minds stimulated.

It offers a variety of interesting topics, ranging from history, science, art, music, and other intriguing topics for curious seniors.

Joe Coelho, a professor of biology said when he taught in the program, he has offered talks about his research with honeybees or cicadas. He has also incorporated more of his hobbies into the classes, such as dog training. This year he’s doing one on winemaking, which incorporates multiple subjects into the class.

“There’s a little bit of chemistry involved in showing the basic reactions that happen. A little bit of biology, because yeast does the work of making the alcohol,” Coelho said.

He said the classes offered have a variety of intriguing subjects which excites the seniors and makes them eager to learn.

Mary Ann Klein, the Director of the POLIS Program said COVID made the classes inactive for awhile. Bringing them back and offering them to seniors remains important for their minds.

“Its very important because it’s healthier, it keeps you engaged in your world. You discover that you have things to contribute that you may not have known that you have. You will discover interests that you did not know or interests that you sort of put off pursuing,” Klein said.

She said she hears from seniors about how the program encourages them to further pursue hobbies or academics after the classes, spurring further interest in those subjects.

She said it also helps bring seniors together and inspires a sort of comradery.

In-person registration runs from 1-4 p.m. at North Campus, Main Entrance Conference Room. For more information on how to register please visit www.quincy.edu or contact the Office of Community Relations at (217) 228-5275 or communityrelations@quincy.edu

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.