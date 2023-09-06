Quincy City Council adopts 2023 Housing Needs Assessment to guide future housing plans

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council votes that the city needs to apply for more funding to secure more housing of every category.

This comes after the Great River Economic Development Foundation shared results of a county wide housing study two weeks ago.

The recent housing needs assessment was conducted throughout Quincy and Adams County and Mayor Mike Troup said the results show the city needs more than 100 new housing units by the end of the year and about 700 more over the next several years.

Tonight, council members voted to accept and adopt that assessment so officials can use the findings as a basis to apply for housing grants.

Troup said the study revealed the city’s need for low income and single-family housing town homes, apartments and condos in order to ensure all current and future residents can have safe housing.

He said more low-income housing is already in the works.

“We had, like the YWCA recently bought, I think two lots that we had through the fix or flatten and their plan is to put low income housing on those properties,” Troup said.

Troup said there is not an immediate plan to apply for any specific grants to help fund housing construction.

He said the planning and development office continues to look for eligible grants.

Troup said the city’s small rental rehabilitation program seeks to repair dilapidated rental housing, which also helps add to the city’s housing number.

There will be a meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Quincy City Hall for those interested in learning more about the program.

Also discussed at the Quincy City Council Meeting:

Jason Stratton appointed to a one-year term on the Plan Commission with the term ending Aug. 31, 2024.

Dave Bauer, 2nd Ward Alderman, was appointed to a three-year term on the Quincy Riverfront Committee with term expiring Aug. 31, 2026.

Adopted resolution for expenditures for Washington Theater repairs, low bid from Trotter General Contracting Inc. in the amount of $75,500.

Adopted resolution authorizing expenditure of economic growth funds with an expenditure of up to $300,000 to the Quincy Park District to help pay for installing artificial turf at two softball/baseball fields at Wavering and Moorman Park.

Adopted resolution approving the quote from SHI International in the amount of $13,536.00 for the one-year subscription renewal of Cisco Duo program to modify the original appointment of the two ad hoc Technology Committee members to grant voting authority.

Resolution tabled for one week for Mayor Mike Troup requesting that the council direct a financial review be conducted on the funds transferred by the City of Quincy to Coalition and that Troup enter into a professional services agreement with an Illinois CPA firm to conduct the financial review.

Resolution tabled one week for Quincy City Council to direct the IT department and any other city departments, officials or personnel to provide emails from Jan. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, between Mayor Michael A. Troup and Jim Baxter and be reviewed by Alderman Mike Farha in the IT Conference room in the presence of City Attorney(s), Director of Administrative Services, IT Director as soon as possible. This review will be made confidentially to avoid any potential HIPAA violation or inadvertent release of any Confidential information, and at completion of the review, a summary of these findings will be shared with the entire city council.

Adoption of an Ordinance authorizing an amended lease agreement with North Side Boat Club.

Amended an ordinance seeking a two-way stop, amended to a one-way stop at the interesection of Meadow Drive and Brookfield Road. Ordinance surpasses third reading and was approved.

