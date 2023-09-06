Smoke and clouds blot out the sun Wednesday

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Smoke sticks around through Thursday morning
Smoke sticks around through Thursday morning(Brian inman)
Smoke slides south and exits
QUINCY (WGEM) - We did not see much sunshine today. That is courtesy of more smoke in the region from Canada’s wildfires. You can see in the graphic that we’ve posted that the smoke will be plaguing the region for much of the overnight hours.

Smoke slides south and exits
That smoke does begin to exit the area on Thursday and we should be left with some sunshine. The sunshine will be back but the hot temperatures stay away with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s through the weekend. Next week we will see another cold front push into the area and that will bring in another reinforcing shot of cool air. There may be a couple of days next week when daytime high temperatures struggle even to get to the 70-degree mark. Along with the cool temps we will have another shot at some wet weather Monday or Tuesday.

