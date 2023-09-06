Toddler dies after being left in hot car outside church, police say

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental. (WJXT via CNN)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) - Police in Florida are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left inside a hot vehicle in a church parking lot.

Police say the death happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach. The church is also home to a preschool during the day. Investigators said “heat was a factor” in the 2-year-old girl’s death.

Neighbors say most residents in the area have their children attend preschool at the church.

“It’s a shock to see this in our community,” resident Annette Evans said. “This is a church I’ve been to all my life, and I just can’t imagine something like that happening here.”

Amid the investigation, it wasn’t immediately clear if the incident was criminal or accidental.

No one was detained or arrested following the child’s death, and police say they have interviewed everyone involved.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after early morning Shelby County ATV crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Country artist Tracy Lawrence, the singer of "Paint Me a Birmingham" and "Time Marches On,"...
Father-daughter travel from Canada to watch Tracy Lawrence in the Gem City
Dustin R Debary
Police: Hannibal man arrested on multiple counts of theft
Fatal crash
One dead, two others seriously injured in Shelby County crash

Latest News

Inmate John Mayo trains horses at the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation's Second Chances Farm...
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
The Good Side: Second Chances Times Two
High School Volleyball
High School Volleyball highlights
Dynamic Duo Powers QND Volleyball
Highland vs Centralia Softball highlights
Highland vs Centralia Softball highlights